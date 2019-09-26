PITTSBURGH - Twenty-five professional athletes on the Pittsburgh Steelers, Pittsburgh Pirates and Pittsburgh Penguins have earned north of $25 million over their professional sports careers, with four players topping $100 million.
To see the largest career earners among Pittsburgh professional athletes, click here.
Ben Roethlisberger and Sidney Crosby top the list at spots 1 and 2 respectively, with Evgeni Malkin and Joe Haden rounding out the top four.
Visit the Pittsburgh Business Times to see who else made the top 35.
TRENDING NOW:
- Investigation into Mac Miller's death leads to another arrest
- Transcript memo: Trump asked Ukraine President Zelensky to investigate Bidens
- Woman attacked while biking on popular trail, punched man in groin to get away
- VIDEO: Coast Guard stops submarine with $165 million of cocaine
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}