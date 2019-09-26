  • Which Pittsburgh pro athletes have the most career earnings

    By: Ethan Lott - Research Director, Pittsburgh Business Times

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - Twenty-five professional athletes on the Pittsburgh Steelers, Pittsburgh Pirates and Pittsburgh Penguins have earned north of $25 million over their professional sports careers, with four players topping $100 million.

    To see the largest career earners among Pittsburgh professional athletes, click here.

    Ben Roethlisberger and Sidney Crosby top the list at spots 1 and 2 respectively, with Evgeni Malkin and Joe Haden rounding out the top four.

    Visit the Pittsburgh Business Times to see who else made the top 35.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories