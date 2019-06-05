  • Wigle Whiskey opens location in Pittsburgh International Airport

    By: Luke Torrance – Digital Producer, Pittsburgh Business Times

    PITTSBURGH - Thirsty travelers at Pittsburgh International Airport can now sample some locally-distilled whiskey, as Wigle Whiskey has opened up a bar and restaurant in the airport's Concourse A.

    The opening was announced Tuesday on the distiller's Facebook page, with the full first day of operation planned for this week (it was supposed to open Wednesday, but a state liquor license was not secured in time). Drinks are the main draw at the new location, and travelers will have the option to imbibe craft cocktails, tasting flights, glasses of whiskey, Threadbare Cider and Mead, and locally brewed beer.

    Wigle's bar and restaurant will open at 4:30 a.m. to accommodate travelers during the busiest time of day at the airport, which lasts from 5 a.m. to 8 a.m. Since (most) people do not want to start the day off with a glass of whiskey, the location will offer a breakfast menu that includes eggs with potato hash, a ham and Swiss omelet, and Belgian waffle with bourbon-spiked syrup, among other things.

