PITTSBURGH - No city in the United States has a greater percentage of foreign-born residents with at least a bachelor's degree than Pittsburgh does, according to a recent study conducted by the University of Pittsburgh.
The study, which was done by the university's Center for Social & Urban Research, found that just under 58 percent of foreign-born Pittsburgh residents over the age of 25 had a bachelor's or graduate degree. The only other cities to cross the 50 percent threshold were San Jose, California — the heart of Silicon Valley, at 52 percent — and Cincinnati. Baltimore and St. Louis rounded out the top ten.
The study also found that the Pittsburgh metropolitan area has one of the lowest percentages of foreign-born populations among large U.S. cities. A century ago, one in four people in the Pittsburgh region were born outside of the country. Today, they make up just 4.4 percent of Pittsburgh's population. That includes permanent residents, those who are seeking permanent residence, and those residing in the county temporarily, such as students.
Read more in the Pittsburgh Business Times.
Pittsburgh Business Times
