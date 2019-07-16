There's a lot for visitors to Pittsburgh to like about the city, but one thing they love — or at least the travelers who read Travel + Leisure magazine love — is Pittsburgh International Airport.
The airport was named one of the ten best in the U.S. by readers of the magazine. In the brief write-up on Pittsburgh International, the magazine said readers raved about the airport's open spaces and public art that created a vibrant setting.
Read more in the Pittsburgh Business Times.
Pittsburgh Business Times
