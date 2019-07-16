  • Pittsburgh International Airport named one of ten best by Travel + Leisure

    By: Luke Torrance  – Digital Producer, Pittsburgh Business Times

    Updated:

    There's a lot for visitors to Pittsburgh to like about the city, but one thing they love — or at least the travelers who read Travel + Leisure magazine love — is Pittsburgh International Airport.

    The airport was named one of the ten best in the U.S. by readers of the magazine. In the brief write-up on Pittsburgh International, the magazine said readers raved about the airport's open spaces and public art that created a vibrant setting.

    Related Headlines

    Read more in the Pittsburgh Business Times.

    TRENDING NOW:

     

    Pittsburgh Business Times

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories