PITTSBURGH - Some of Pittsburgh's public transportation riders will soon be able to pay for trips without even having to reach into their pocket.
The Port Authority of Allegheny County announced Tuesday that it would be testing "ConnectBand," a wristband that can pay a bus or light rail fare through touch, like a ConnectCard.
Related Headlines
Read more in the Pittsburgh Business Times.
TRENDING NOW:
- Suspect in shooting of David Ortiz also wanted in Pennsylvania
- Assisted living facility robbed in South Hills
- ‘What the heck?' Creepy creature shows up on security cam, leaves homeowner dumbfounded
- VIDEO: Survivor speaks out after attacker is accused in 2 new sexual assaults
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
Pittsburgh Business Times
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}