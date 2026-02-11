Portugal's interior minister steps down in response to growing criticism over storm response

MADRID — Portugal's interior minister has stepped down in response to growing criticism of her government's response to successive winter storms this season, in which at least seven people have died.

Maria Lúcia Amaral resigned after concluding that she “no longer possessed the personal and political conditions necessary to hold the position," President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa’s office said late Tuesday.

Portuguese Prime Minister Luís Montenegro will temporarily take over her role, the statement said.

An ongoing series of deadly winter storms have wreaked havoc on the European Union nation of 10.7 million people, triggering floods, landslides and power outages, and causing significant infrastructure damage across many parts of the country.

Amaral, a lawyer, was criticized for her government's slow response, particularly during Storm Kristin, which struck the country in late January, killing six people, according to media reports.

Another person died last week when Storm Leonardo hit Spain and Portugal.

Amaral is the first minister to step down since the center-right government led by Montenegro came to power last May.

