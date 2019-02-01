Primanti Bros. hires first chief marketing officer

PITTSBURGH - The Primanti Bros. sandwich needs no introduction in Pittsburgh, but to help expand their business beyond western Pennsylvania — and perhaps to bring in some new customers here, too — the 86-year-old company has hired its first ever chief marketing officer.
Adam Golomb will join the restaurant chain in the new position and will report to Primanti Bros. CEO David Head. Golomb joins the company after serving as the senior director of gift card marketing for local grocery chain Giant Eagle. Prior to that position, he worked for another Pittsburgh area staple: Eat'n Park.
“I am thrilled to be joining the Primanti’s team at a pivotal time in the company’s growth and to focus on a concept that I have been a fan of for more than 30 years,” Golomb said in a statement.
