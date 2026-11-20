NEW YORK — Sales of "Grand Theft Auto VI" generated a record with $3.79 billion in first-day retail sales, maker Rockstar Games said Friday, underscoring the enormous demand for the first new installment in the blockbuster series in 13 years.

The worldwide figure was based on company estimates through the end of the day Thursday, the day the game launched. Rockstar also said in a release that it sold 32.5 million units prerelease, setting a record across platforms.

“We are incredibly humbled by the response from players around the world and we couldn’t be more excited to share this moment with you,” Sam Houser, Rockstar’s president and founder, said in a release.

A launch far bigger than ‘GTA V’

The launch far eclipsed that of its predecessor.

“Grand Theft Auto V,” released in 2013, generated $1 billion in retail sales in its first three days. It went on to become one of the bestselling video games of all time, accounting for more than 230 million of the franchise's more than 470 million units sold globally, according to publisher Take-Two Interactive.

Earlier Friday, market research firm Sensor Tower estimated “GTA VI” had generated $2.36 billion in revenue on approximately 24.6 million units sold. Rockstar's figures, released later in the day, were based on the company's own estimates of worldwide, day-one retail sales.

The standard edition of the game retails for around $80 in the U.S.

Earlier this month, the PlayStation blog said that “GTA VI” was the most preordered game in the history of its namesake store. Due to the demand, PlayStation said that it was teaming with Rockstar Games to allow players to start preloading the game nine days early, so that they'd be ready to play on launch day.

New edition arrives after 13 years of anticipation

"GTA VI" is the latest installment in the hyperviolent, open-world video game series that has skewered American culture with fictionalized versions of New York and Los Angeles and is now returning to its sun-baked version of Miami — Vice City.

It's the first new “GTA” game in 13 years, with the story of “GTA VI” centered on Lucia Caminos and Jason Duval, a couple trying to improve their circumstances through crime across the fictional state of Leonida.

Early reviews for the game have noted a greater emphasis on relationship building that goes beyond the violent stickups, bank robberies and mayhem that have long defined the franchise.

The game's release also ended years of secrecy around its cast. Manni L. Perez plays Lucia and Dylan Rourke portrays Jason, while Bobby Moynihan, Stephen Root, Taryn Manning, Roselyn Sanchez and rapper Denzel Curry are among the familiar names in Rockstar's sprawling credits.

The enormous launch comes after more than a decade of anticipation around a series that has become one of the biggest properties in entertainment. ___

This story has been corrected to show that Sensor Tower on Friday estimated “GTA VI” had generated $2.36 billion in revenue, not $2.36 million.

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Jonathan Landrum Jr. is an Entertainment Writer reporting from Los Angeles.

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