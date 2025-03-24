See inside this Squirrel Hill home that’s for sale for $3.9M (photos)

PITTSBURGH — A home in Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood is currently for sale for $3.9 million.

The home is located at 5435 Dunmoyle St., and it is listed for sale with Andrea Ehrenreich of Howard Hanna Real Estate Services. It has six bedrooms, five full bathrooms and one partial bathroom.

The three-story home was first built in 1907 and is situated on a 0.6-acre lot. The property includes an in-ground pool, a large deck, a patio, a three-car garage and a carriage house.

Click here to see more photos from our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Download the FREE WPXI News app for breaking news alerts.

Follow Channel 11 News on Facebook and Twitter. | Watch WPXI NOW

©2025 Cox Media Group