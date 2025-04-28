See inside this West Shadyside home that’s for sale for $2.25M (photos)

PITTSBURGH — A home in the West Shadyside neighborhood of Pittsburgh is currently for sale for $2.25 million.

The Tudor-style, single-family home is located at 5130 Pembroke Pl. It is listed for sale with Andrea Ehrenreich of Howard Hanna Real Estate Services.

The home, which is three stories with seven bedrooms, four full bathrooms and one partial bathroom, was built in 1910 but has been maintained. It has a brick and stucco exterior and a slate roof. It features spacious rooms, hardwood floors and natural lighting throughout.

