    ALTOONA, Pa. - Sheetz is hiring more than 2,500 employees, with open interviews being held Wednesday.

    The interviews will be held from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at all 589 Sheetz locations, according to a news release.

    Both full- and part-time positions will be filled.

