ALTOONA, Pa. - Sheetz is hiring more than 2,500 employees, with open interviews being held Wednesday.
The interviews will be held from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at all 589 Sheetz locations, according to a news release.
Both full- and part-time positions will be filled.
CLICK HERE to learn more.
TRENDING NOW:
- Bump stocks now illegal as federal ban goes into effect
- Medical examiner identifies remains found behind auto shop as missing woman
- Champion MMA fighter Conor McGregor announces surprise retirement
- VIDEO: Borough says there's nothing it can do about racially charged billboard
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}