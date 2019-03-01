  • Tree of Life names interim executive director

    PITTSBURGH - The Tree of Life - Or L'Simcha Congregation announced Wednesday that William O'Rourke has been appointed as interim executive director.

    According to the release, O'Rourke will oversee the day-to-day operations of Tree of Life while a search is conducted for a permanent executive director.

    O'Rourke currently serves as a senior advisor at Value Capture LLC, where he advises corporate leaders and healthcare organizations.

