PITTSBURGH - Entrepreneurs Ameer Ali and Dave Krebs are launching a new app, TeemDock, next week with the mission to maximize workplace efficiency and eliminate wasted time in meetings.
TeemDock’s beta testing has targeted product managers and software developers so far, with a particular focus on the 15-minute standup meeting many companies hold in the morning. The startup also aims to address the currently popular software methodologies including Agile, which Ali said still have flaws that waste time.
Read more in the Pittsburgh Business Times.
“So many meetings on a business level can be eliminated, shortened or honed,” Ali said. “One core issue is people don’t listen to everyone else talking, and meetings are repetitive. People talk because they feel like they should. The average person using Scrum on a team spends 81 hours a year in that meeting. That’s two weeks of work per individual.”
