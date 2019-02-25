PITTSBURGH - The U.S. Steel (NYSE:X) Tower, Pittsburgh's tallest building, has earned a Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED) Silver Certification for Building Operations and Maintenance, making it the second largest building in the world to receive such a designation.
The largest to receive a LEED Silver Certification is the MetLife Building in New York City. At 59 stories and 808 feet, it is shorter than the U.S. Steel Tower (64 stories, 841 feet) but has more floor space (3.078 million square feet compared to U.S. Steel's 2.3 million square feet).
The certification measures how existing buildings perform in the areas of energy and water efficiency, indoor environmental quality use of sustainable materials, transportation and other criteria.
