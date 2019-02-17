Wabtec eyeing a move into the city — here's where it might go

Wabtec Corp. (NYSE: WAB), the region's ninth-largest publicly traded company that's expected to close later this month on a merger with GE Transportation, is zeroing in on the urban core of Pittsburgh for a new office.
Sources familiar with the company and its search indicate the Wilmerding-based rail technology manufacturer has been scouting for an office in the City of Pittsburgh expected to be in the range of 80,000 square feet, and negotiating to take space in 30 Isabela, which was previously known as the Alcoa Business Services Center on the North Shore.
To read more, visit the Pittsburgh Business Times.
