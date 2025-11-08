What to know about the flight cancellations at US airports caused by the government shutdown

Hundreds of flights at the busiest airports in the U.S. are being scratched this weekend as airlines move forward with reducing air service due to the lingering government shutdown.

So far, the government-ordered slowdown across the airline industry that began Friday hasn't caused any widespread disruptions.

But analysts warn that the upheaval will intensify and be felt far beyond air travel if the cancellations pick up and move closer to the Thanksgiving holiday.

Already there are concerns about the impact on cities and businesses that rely on tourism and the possibility of shipping interruptions that could delay getting holiday items on store shelves.

Here’s what to know about the flight reductions:

How many flights have been canceled?

The first day of the Federal Aviation Administration's slowdown saw more than 1,000 flights canceled, according to FlightAware, a website that tracks flight disruptions.

Over 700 were off for Saturday — typically a slow travel day.

Those numbers represent just a small portion of the overall flights nationwide, but they are certain to rise in the coming days if the slowdown continues.

The FAA said the reductions impacting all commercial airlines are starting at 4% of flights at 40 targeted airports and will ramp up to 10% over the coming week.

Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy warned on Friday that additional flight cuts might be needed if the government shutdown continues and more air traffic controllers are off the job.

Why are the flights being canceled?

Air traffic controllers have gone without paychecks for nearly a month as the shutdown continues, leading many to call in sick and add to already existing staffing shortages.

Most controllers are working mandatory overtime six days a week during the shutdown without pay, and some are taking second jobs to pay their bills, the National Air Traffic Controllers Association has said.

How are passengers being affected?

Most were relieved to find that airlines mostly stayed on schedule Friday, and those whose flights were called off were able to quickly rebook.

There's still a lot of uncertainty about what flights will be canceled next.

“I just don’t want to be stranded at the airport sleeping on a bench,” Michele Cuthbert, of Columbus, Ohio, said about an upcoming flight to Dallas.

Rental car companies reported a sharp increase in one-way reservations Friday, and some people are simply canceling flight altogether.

What could be the impacts beyond air travel?

First, there's the potential for higher prices in stores, as nearly half of all U.S. air freight is shipped in the bellies of passenger aircraft.

Major flight disruptions could bring higher shipping costs that get passed on to consumers, said Patrick Penfield, professor of supply chain practice at Syracuse University.

More losses will ripple through the economy if the slowdown continues — from tourism to manufacturing, said Greg Raiff, CEO of Elevate Aviation Group.

“This shutdown is going to impact everything from cargo aircraft to people getting to business meetings to tourists being able to travel," he said. "It’s going to hit the hotel taxes and city taxes. There’s a cascading effect that results from this thing.’’

___

Associated Press journalists Paul Wiseman in Washington; Josh Funk in Omaha, Nebraska; Matt Sedensky in New York; contributed.

