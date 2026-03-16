When gas prices go up, changing the way you drive can stretch your fuel just a bit farther

DETROIT — When gas prices spike, filling up gets more painful. But consumers can do something to stretch their fuel just a little farther: Change the way they drive.

“It’s a hard one to swallow, right? You gotta put gas in to go about your day and get to work and pick the kids up from school,” said Michael Crossen, Consumer Reports’ manager of auto testing.

Here are seven tips from experts for drivers looking to use less gas:

Drive slower, or use cruise control

Vehicles are designed for maximum efficiency around highway speeds, said Sean Tucker, managing editor for compact and full-size vehicles at Kelley Blue Book.

“Stick to 65 (mph, 105 kph) on the highway,” Tucker said. “Today’s cars are geared to be most efficient at that speed, and you lose quite a bit of fuel efficiency the faster you go.”

Some estimates suggest slowing down increases gas mileage as much as 14%.

“If you have a hard time doing that, cruise control is your friend," Tucker said. This maintains a set vehicle speed, which cuts the need to press on the gas pedal, and avoids fluctuations like jerky acceleration or hard braking.

Experts also recommend coasting to stoplights, whether there is a red light ahead or a green light that is likely to change soon.

Limit idling

Use a vehicle's automatic start-stop ignition, experts say. This shuts off the engine at stoplights or when idling, and restarts it once the accelerator is pressed.

“If you’re stuck in traffic and you see it bumper to bumper for a while and you have start-stop, don’t turn that off," said David Bennett, AAA senior automotive manager. "Allow the engine to turn on and off as it’s needed.”

That's especially true for when drivers don't need to blast air conditioning while waiting for long periods of time.

Reduce your car's drag and drop extra weight

Many drivers have roof racks on top of their vehicles or bike racks on the back. It takes extra fuel to push that structure through the air — experts have found it can cost several miles per gallon.

“If you’re not actually using those devices, it’s like dragging a parachute behind your car,” Crossen said. “Any other type of accessories that basically cause drag, you want to lose those.”

If you're carrying heavy items in your back seat, trunk or truck bed, and you don't need them, leave them at home.

Check your tire pressure and look to other maintenance, too

Experts say it's important that tires are properly inflated, based on what the vehicle's manual recommends. Checking tire pressure every other fill-up is one suggestion.

“Lower-inflated tires will increase the resistance on the road, so properly inflated, the vehicle is going to drive a little bit smoother and be able to accelerate properly,” Bennett said. Expect an impact on gas mileage by as much as 10%, estimates say.

Auto shops might also be able to make some simple changes to improve a vehicle’s fuel economy.

“If you’re finding that you are not getting close to what you’re supposed to, then you need to go to the mechanic," Tucker said.

For example, they might replace the air filter, or oxygen sensors that tell the engine how rich to make the fuel mixture.

Consider carpooling and combining trips

Figure out a carpool if you can, and you're effectively splitting costs with the other participants.

And be more thoughtful in planning and organizing your driving to make fewer trips overall.

“Don’t make unnecessary stops. Don’t drive all the way across town just to save a dollar on eggs,” Crossen said. “Plan your trips. Don’t drive if you don’t have to.”

What fuel are you buying, and where?

Some cars require more expensive premium gas, and that's what they should get, experts say. But sometimes drivers are filling up with premium when their vehicle doesn't need it — and will do just fine on cheaper regular gas, they say.

Regardless of your octane choice, you can be mindful of the quality of your gas. Consider whether a local station carries what's called “Top Tier gas” — gas developed with additives aimed at clearing carbon deposits from your engine. During periods of high prices or shortages, it isn't a requirement, but it's good for vehicles long term.

Apps such as GasBuddy are great resources to compare local gas prices or prices along a driver’s route back home.

Experts say to also start thinking about getting gas when you're around half a tank. That gives you some flexibility to watch for lower prices.

If it's time for a new car, consider a hybrid

The average age of a vehicle on the road these days is about 12 years, and newer vehicles are more fuel efficient than older ones. Not everyone can afford a new vehicle, but when it's time, shoppers can consider a hybrid if they're not ready to go fully electric.

And if you're ready to get off gas entirely, EVs — including plenty of used models — are out there.

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Alexa St. John is an Associated Press climate reporter. Follow her on X: @alexa_stjohn. Reach her at ast.john@ap.org.

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