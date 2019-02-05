  • Which high-end cars are you least likely to see on Pennsylvania roads

    By: Ethan Lott, Pittsburgh Business Times

    Updated:

    PITTSBURGH - High-end cars like Maserati, Lotus and Ferrari are popular sights in many television shows and movies, but you may not see many of them on the roads here in Pennsylvania. Our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times looked at the most exclusive-selling cars in the state from January to November 2018.

    The Fisker Karma was number 1 on the list with only 1 car sold in 2018. The Polaris GEM was second with just 4 cars sold here.

    Related Headlines

    Check out the full list from the Pittsburgh Business Times

    TRENDING NOW:

     
     

    Pittsburgh Business Times

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories