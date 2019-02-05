PITTSBURGH - High-end cars like Maserati, Lotus and Ferrari are popular sights in many television shows and movies, but you may not see many of them on the roads here in Pennsylvania. Our partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times looked at the most exclusive-selling cars in the state from January to November 2018.
The Fisker Karma was number 1 on the list with only 1 car sold in 2018. The Polaris GEM was second with just 4 cars sold here.
