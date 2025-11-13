Workers take on side jobs to combat stagnant salaries and insecurity about employment

NEW YORK — As workers face frozen salaries, inflation and fear of layoffs, some have decided to branch out from their traditional careers. They're taking on side jobs to bring in additional income and provide a backup plan should they find themselves out of work, or adding second, third and sometimes fourth jobs — what some call "polyworking" — to the mix.

Take Katelyn Cusick, 29. She beautifies displays as a visual merchandiser for Patagonia at her full-time job. Then she works a side gig managing social media influencers for a German shoe brand for 10 to 15 hours per week. She also has an Etsy shop where she sells paintings. If that wasn't enough, she ushers at concerts in the San Francisco Bay Area — a way to see live shows for free.

“Every day is different and every day feels like a new day," Cusick said. "That is ultimately why I started doing all these side hustles, just because I wanted to switch it up. I don’t want to just do the same thing every day.”

The extra income also helps her pay her student loans and manage the high cost of living, a welcome assist since wages at her full-time job have stayed flat for several years, she said.

Some are drawn to side jobs because of instability in their workplace, or the perception that they may lose their income. Still others, reluctant to trust one employer to provide a steady job that lasts, are supplementing their main roles with gig work on apps such as Uber and Grubhub.

"We have seen stagnant salaries, we've seen inflation, we've seen the cost of living overall increasing, even beyond our inflation measures," said Alexandrea Ravenelle, sociologist and gig economy researcher at University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. "So people are looking for ways to supplement and to build themselves a little bit of a safety net."

Some are creating “portfolio careers” where they work a variety of jobs, each building different valuable skills. In Cusick's case, side work keeps her social media marketing skills current.

“Rather than having one job that you can have for many, many years and thinking about your career progression as a linear pathway, some people are putting together multiple side hustles based on their skills and interests and making the money work by having multiple revenue streams,” said Elaine Chen, director of the Derby Entrepreneurship Center at Tufts University.

Career experts and those with side jobs share tips on how to get started and what to avoid if you’re considering branching out from your 9-to-5.

Follow a passion

If you're embarking on a side business on top of a full-time job, consider picking something you're naturally interested in, since you'll spend a lot of free time on the venture.

“You have to love it,” Chen said. “Usually it is something that the person is really passionate about.”

For Josie White, 31, that passion was mental health. After struggling with schizoaffective disorder and finding effective treatment, she wanted to help others who have mental health challenges feel less alone.

While working full-time as a fundraiser for Shelter the Homeless, a nonprofit organization in Salt Lake City, White decided to pursue public speaking on the side and began looking for opportunities to address groups and conferences where she could share her own experiences with mental illness "to reassure people that there is hope and a light at the end of the tunnel.”

Be realistic about money

Launching a side hustle may require initial investment, and it can take a considerable amount of time before it generates income.

When White started her side business, she began by offering her speaking services as an unpaid volunteer. She landed some gigs training nonprofit staff and speaking about fundraising, which wasn’t her original goal, but those opportunities helped her gain experience.

Over the past year she’s booked 10 speaking engagements, and four of those will be paid, she said. She's taken the money she earned so far and re-invested it into developing her public speaking skills.

“The goal is ultimately to get paid, but right now I’m putting in the legwork to reach that,” White said. "It's starting to snowball."

Kevin Glennon, senior director of hardware at Tovala, a startup which sells smart ovens, launched a side business to help frisbee golf players find lost discs. After losing one too many discs in high reeds while playing the sport, Glennon, 34, worked on developing a device that can be attached to a disc and beeps to help players find it.

He began designing the device more than a year ago, investing his own money, and expects to break even and start earning a profit when manufacturing begins next month. “I can't live off what the profit is yet, but it’s a moonlighting job,” Glennon said.

Know the risks of gig work

Some side jobs, such as gig work delivering groceries or driving passengers, may generate income right away.

Tom Ritter of Syracuse, New York, was supplementing his income as a workforce management specialist at a nonprofit by making deliveries for Instacart and Spark, Walmart's delivery platform, on top of his full-time job. The side work helped him pay his bills, especially when he recently lost his day job.

"For me, even that extra couple hundred dollars a month went a long way, and it still does," Ritter, 39, said.

Ravenelle cautioned against relying too heavily on gig work for income. It can be hard to transition back to full-time, permanent jobs, where workers typically wait two weeks or more for a first paycheck, and gig work carries a stigma among some employers, she said.

Plus, if gig workers are earning good wages, the platforms will typically change the algorithms so they earn less money, Ravenelle said. “The house always wins when it comes to the gig platforms,” she said.

Be skeptical

Once people are looking for side jobs, they should be cautious if an opportunity found online seems too good to be true. Some online influencers promote business ideas that are more akin to scams.

In Ravanelle’s research she’s spoken with people who saw online videos about making money selling microgreens.

“They thought they could make thousands of dollars a month, working from home, growing microgreens in their kitchen, and then selling them to high-end restaurants,” Ravenelle said. “No. The person who sells you the grow lights and gives you the classes is the person who’s making the money.”

Finding the time

Starting a second job or career can dig into personal time, reducing opportunities to exercise or be with family and friends.

“I don't do anything. I don't have a life," Glennon said. To see his friends more often, he converted them to disc golfers. That way, he could work on his product and visit friends at the same time.

White works Monday through Thursday at Shelter the Homeless, clocking 40 to 45 hours per week. With Fridays off, she spends that day practicing speaking skills or generating new business.

“I wouldn’t describe my life as balanced," she said. “But am I enjoying it? Yes. And I think that matters.”

___

Share your stories and questions about workplace wellness at cbussewitz@ap.org. Follow AP's Be Well coverage, focusing on wellness, fitness, diet and mental health at https://apnews.com/hub/be-well

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.