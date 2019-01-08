Cab driver hit with bottle, crashes into home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - A Kentucky taxi cab driver slammed into a house, but shocking video captured by the on-board camera captured the real reason he passed out.
It was a normal cab ride, with a pit stop to a liquor store. Brian Moss is seen getting in with a bottle of Wild Turkey.
The driver continues on his way, but seems not to notice Moss, holding the bottle up in the air and acting strangely. Then, without warning, Moss strikes the driver in the head, knocking him out.
TRENDING NOW:
- Man runs to police chief's house for help after being shot
- Police: Toddler found dead in alley not seen alive for months before remains were found
- Man detains suspected car thief until police arrive
- VIDEO: Open carry rally outside of City-County Building
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
The dash cam video from the outside shows the car veering into on-coming traffic. The taxi then slams into a house, barely missing a huge tree in the way.
Michael Cregan is the general manager at Taxi 7. He told WAVE that the driver had no idea why he'd blacked out until they watched the video. "We were able to see what happened and make it right," said Cregan. "I was disturbed, I guess, is the best word to say."
Cregan turned the video into police and they were able to track down Moss. Moss is charged with first-degree assault, wanton endangerment and criminal mischief, two of which are felonies.
"Driving a cab is a dangerous job. We want folks to know that these cameras are in the car. Maybe it will deter somebody from doing something so violent to one of these, these are hard-working guys," said Cregan.
CNN/WAVE
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}