  • Cadaver dogs being used in search for missing woman

    Updated:

    UPDATE 4:31 p.m. - Cadaver dogs were brought to Twin Lakes Park in Westmoreland County Friday afternoon to assist in the search for Cassandra Gross. 

    Channel 11's Melanie Marsalko has been at several scenes with investigators today. She'll have the latest developments on Channel 11 News at 5 p.m.

    Related Headlines

    Investigators resumed their search for Cassandra Gross on Friday, searching a pond that's on property belonging to the mother of her on-and-off boyfriend, Thomas Stanko.

    A dive team out of Greensburg was scouring the pond that's between two homes on White Fence Lane.

    Gross, 51, was reported missing Tuesday, three days after her mother last heard from her. Gross’ vehicle was found burned in a Westmoreland County park less than six miles from Stanko's home on Tuesday evening.

    Stanko is not facing any charges related to the case.

    State police searched his Unity Township home for hours on Thursday. Channel 11's Melanie Marsalko was there as police were taking pictures and sifting through the Macey Road property. 

    “I waited and waited and saw police cars going over to the neighbor’s and I don’t know,” said neighbor Betty Schrack. “I only noticed them out at the garbage can.”

    TRENDING NOW:

    Neighbors told Channel 11 they don’t know much about Stanko. 

    “I couldn’t tell you who comes and who goes and what’s where. I really can’t tell you that,” Schrack said. “No interactions.” 

    A few hours later on Thursday, Channel 11 found even more cruisers lining the road where Stanko’s mother lives on White Fence Lane, next to Unity Cemetery.

    Stanko's attorney, David Shrager, maintains Stanko has nothing to do with Gross' disappearance.

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories

  • Headline Goes Here

    Cadaver dogs being used in search for missing woman

  • Headline Goes Here

    High school principal on leave pending investigation

  • Headline Goes Here

    2 sought in shooting of teenager in Arnold

  • Headline Goes Here

    Missing woman's friend last one to see her, recounts their time together

  • Headline Goes Here

    Man killed in mobile home fire identified