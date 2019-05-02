Cafeteria worker accused of firing BB gun at children

COAL TOWNSHIP, Pa. - It's a quiet day at the Ranshaw playground, but just a few hours earlier, it was a different story. Around 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, police got calls saying a woman was shooting at children.
According to Coal Township police, a child called 911 saying a woman was shooting at him and his friends at the playground and he could hear BBs flying past his head.
Marie McWilliams, 30, told police she was shooting at the kids with a BB gun because she got angry when they started to curse at her.
McWilliams is a cafeteria worker in the Shamokin Area School District. According to police, when a parent confronted McWilliams, she said, "If I don`t get them now, I will get them tomorrow at lunch."
An official with the school district told WNEP that McWilliams and other cafeteria workers are employed by an outside company that handles the district`s food service. Nutrition Incorporated, the company McWilliams works for, would not comment on the status of her employment.
McWilliams is charged with simple assault, reckless endangerment and is in the Northumberland County Jail.
CNN/WNEP
