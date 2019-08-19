California man says mistaken for suspected child predator, beaten

CORONA, Calif. - A California man said he was mistaken for a suspected child predator and beaten.
Kevin Martin, 34, said he was at a bar Thursday when a visibly intoxicated man asked to speak with him outside.
Martin said another man who followed, took out a phone and showed him a police sketch.
Martin said he recognized the sketch was a suspect from a May incident in which police said a man with thick glasses, long hair and a mustache made sexual comments to an 11-year-old girl.
Martin said he was punched and choked by the men until two more people came to his rescue.
Sheriff's deputies arrived on the scene and confirmed Martin is not the suspect.
Martin runs Southern California Weather Force, a weather alert system with more than 70,000 followers.
He said followers had warned him when the sketch was released that it looked exactly like him.
