Canadians stuck on icy highway bust out their hockey gear

SAINT-SULPICE, Quebec - A 50-car pileup caused the police to shut down a highway in Quebec to clear the mess.
According to CBC News, no one was seriously injured in the crash.
People stuck in a 75-car pileup about 20km east of Montreal decided to get creative in passing the time 🏒 pic.twitter.com/JInUxB9ed7— CBC (@CBC) January 28, 2019
But it's what happened behind the wreck that makes Canadians blush with pride. Stuck with nothing better to do on an icy highway, travelers started appearing with hockey sticks. The impromptu game of hockey was pretty safe as highway hockey games go. Authorities had the road blocked in both directions.
Typically, this is exactly the sort of thing that parents forbid children from doing, but it turned out to be the best way to pass the time until authorities reopened the highway.
