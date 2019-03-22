Car crash ER visits fell in states that ban texting while driving, study says

According to a new study, emergency room visits due to vehicle crashes fell between 2007 and 2014 in states with bans on texting while driving.
Researchers examined emergency department data across 16 U.S. states chosen based on the availability of relevant data.
The findings were published Thursday in the American Journal of Public Health.
TRENDING NOW:
- Country singer Justin Carter dead at 35 in accidental shooting with video prop gun
- Former trooper testifies, says Rosfeld followed the training hew was given
- Man arrested for keeping TV sent to him by mistake
- VIDEO: Family dealing with rare illness that impacts all 4 children
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
According to the results, states with texting bans saw a 4 percent average drop in ER visits after crashes. That's equivalent to more than 1,600 traffic-related emergency department visits per year.
All but three states currently have laws restricting texting while driving.
COPYRIGHT 2019 WWW.CNN.COM. TURNER BROADCASTING SYSTEM, INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}