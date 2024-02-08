News

Car crashed over hillside in Glassport

By WPXI.com News Staff

GLASSPORT, Pa. — One person was hurt when a car crashed over a hillside in Glassport.

A silver SUV was stuck on a hillside between two houses on Pacific Avenue overnight Thursday.

A tow truck was called in to remove the vehicle.

We’re told one person was taken to the hospital.

It’s still unclear how the vehicle ended up on the hillside between the homes.

