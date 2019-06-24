PITTSBURGH - The United Steelworkers will host an organizing drive at 7 p.m. Monday at its downtown headquarters to help Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh employees join the labor union, according to a news release.
The employees formed a group called the United Library Workers about a year ago to take the first steps toward unionization. According to the release, the library employees hope union membership will create a more inclusive and equitable work environment and assuage concerns regarding pay, benefits, hiring and promotion.
