  • Carnegie Library employees seek unionization

    By: Julia Mericle  – Technology Reporter, Pittsburgh Business Times

    PITTSBURGH - The United Steelworkers will host an organizing drive at 7 p.m. Monday at its downtown headquarters to help Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh employees join the labor union, according to a news release. 

    The employees formed a group called the United Library Workers about a year ago to take the first steps toward unionization. According to the release, the library employees hope union membership will create a more inclusive and equitable work environment and assuage concerns regarding pay, benefits, hiring and promotion. 

