Cat thought lost in California wildfire found

An incredible discovery was made in the devastation caused by a California wildfire.
It had been 102 days since the Camp Fire forced the Ritchies to flee their home in northern California.
When they rounded up their beloved cats, they couldn't find Dexter.
The family was forced to leave him behind, sure they'd never see him again.
But months later, Dexter was miraculously found by an animal rescue group in the burn zone.
Dexter will be reunited with his family in Missouri, where the Ritchies relocated.
