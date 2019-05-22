CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Deputy's cruiser struck by train

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas - A deputy in Texas suffered only minor injuries after his cruiser was struck by a train.
A driver caught the entire incident on his cellphone.
TRENDING NOW:
In the video, the deputy can be seen driving around a freight train that had just slowly passed by. But as the deputy started to cross the second set of tracks, a higher-speed freight train plowed into the side of the police SUV, flipping it over.
The deputy was later hospitalized with bruises throughout his body.
Officials said the deputy was responding to a call about infant in distress, but the baby was taken care of by other emergency responders.
COPYRIGHT 2019 WWW.CNN.COM. TURNER BROADCASTING SYSTEM, INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}