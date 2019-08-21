0 Caught on camera: Small plane crashes into water, two people on board rescued

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. - Two people were on board a small plane when it went down in the waters off California. Amazingly, they lived to tell about it and the entire incident was caught on camera.

The air-to-air photoshoot over the California coast turned catastrophic for David Lesh, 34, and his friend Kayla.

"We were gonna go fly over the Golden Gate Bridge and do a whole bay tour. Obviously, didn't make it there," Lesh told KGO.

Lesh purchased the Beechcraft Bonanza just a few weeks ago.

Lesh said he lost all power and couldn't get the engine back up and running.

"I would guess that we probably didn't have much more than maybe a minute or two from the time I figured something was wrong to the time we hit the water," said Lesh.

Overhead, Owen Leipelt, 20, was piloting the lead plane and he watched as Lesh's Beechcraft hit the water.

"At one point I lost them. I had been circling and I couldn't see them anymore and David called me on the phone as he was bobbing in the water and he turned me around and he guided me right to where he was," said Leipelt.

Lesh recorded the moment he and Kayla climbed on the wing. After the plane sank, he took video of the two bobbing in the ocean. Then he recorded video of the moment the U.S. Coast Guard made contact.

"What was truly amazing about tonight was there was another aircraft on-scene that quickly responded, contacted air traffic control, who knew to contact airborne Coast Guard asset and get us on scene quickly," said Lt. Cmdr. Joshua Murphy.

Lesh kept recording as the crew rescued the two and returned them safely to land.

"For as terrible as it was, as it could've been, it really wasn't bad. It was really a miracle," said First Class Petty Officer Mikol Sullivan.



