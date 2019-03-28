0 Caught on camera: Woman attacks man with car bumper

MILWAUKEE, Wis. - Police officers in Milwaukee say a woman caused a crash then attacked the driver with the car bumper, and her violence didn't stop there.

With a car bumper in hand and some bad intentions, the suspect is caught on cellphone video unleashing her fury on a vehicle and its owner. Police arrive on scene, but that doesn't stop the woman from throwing punches and attacking the man.

"He just calls me and says, 'I just crashed into a house. Shamba is chasing me again,'" Brandy Williams told WITI. Williams says the man in the video is her husband Nicholas, who allegedly may have a baby with the 25-year-old woman who's been harassing her family. "This is the fourth damaged vehicle. She`s been over busting out my window, vandalizing my cars, and now this incident from yesterday," said Williams.

Police say the woman threatened Nicholas with a brick and witnesses say the suspect followed him, ramming his vehicle until it wrecked. "The airbags are deployed, the radiator is busted, it's leaking oil," said Williams.

Williams wanted to address the issue after video of the confrontation spread on social media. "I've tried three restraining orders, three attempts at restraining orders. This is nothing new, I'm glad that it's on video now," said Williams.

She says she is concerned about her family's safety and even those who came across the woman's path. "Even when police came, she still didn't back down. She still was unremorseful about it," said Williams.

The woman was physically combative with officers on scene but finally was taken into custody. While in custody, police say the woman continually kicked the interior door of the squad car, damaging the door frame.

It also turned out she was already on probation after being found guilty of maintaining a drug trafficking place.

"Now we can just rest and hopefully the law revokes her and she can go to prison and we can kind of rest," said Williams.



CNN/WITI