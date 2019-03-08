CDC reports second wave of severe flu cases

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says we are not done with the flu season just yet.
The latest numbers from the CDC show that the flu is widespread in 48 states and Puerto Rico.
Last week, it was widespread in 49 states.
The CDC also says there is no indication that the season has peaked, citing a second wave of H3N2 virus activity.
That wave has accounted for two-thirds of Influenza A cases tested last week.
Nine more children have died from flu-related complications, bringing the pediatric death toll to 64.
So far, between 22 million and 26 million people have come down with the flu this season.
Read the full report here.
