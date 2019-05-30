CDC Study: Suicide rates up 21.7% after '13 Reasons Why' debut

A new study shows "13 Reasons Why" led to a jump in teen suicides.
The Netflix show debuted two years ago, but it took some time after that for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to release its 2017 suicide data.
Researchers found suicide rates among 10- to 19-year-old girls rose 21.7 percent in the three-month period after the show was released. They went up 12.4 percent among boys in the same age range.
That works out to nearly 100 more deaths than would be typical. Those increases account for seasonal increases normally seen during the same time period.
No other age ranges were impacted.
Netflix faced criticism for the show upon its release for its realistic and graphic portrayals of bullying, rape and suicide.
The show's producer penned a guest column in Monday's issue of the Hollywood Reporter saying other independent research shows "13 Reasons Why" had a positive impact on bullying.
The study was published Wednesday in JAMA Psychiatry.
