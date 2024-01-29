Ceremony planned for one-year anniversary of toxic train derailment

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio — A ceremony will be held in East Palestine, Ohio on Saturday to mark the one-year anniversary of the toxic chemical train derailment.

The event will be held from 1:30 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. at McKim’s Honeyvine & Winery.

East Palestine residents will be joined by those from other communities in the United States that have experienced petrochemical pollution.

Hundreds of thousands of gallons of hazardous chemicals spilled and burned when a train derailed outside of the small town last year.

The fire created a toxic cloud that could be seen for miles.

