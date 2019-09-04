  • Charges have been filed against seven students who put bodily fluids into teachers' food

    Updated:

    DELAWARE COUNTY, Ohio - Seven middle school students will face charges for allegedly putting bodily fluids in food that was served to teachers. 

    The incident happened in May during a cooking contest.

    Prosecutors said the suspects are all 14-year-old boys.

    TRENDING NOW:

    They're accused of putting semen on crepes and urine in barbecue sauce they prepared for class. 

    The teachers ate the food without knowing what happened. 

    Assault charges were filed on Tuesday

    An attorney representing four of the students said the incident was a prank. 

    The eighth-graders will face a judge in the coming weeks. 
     

     

    CNN/WBNS

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories