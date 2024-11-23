Charlotte airport workers voting on whether to strike during busy Thanksgiving travel week

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — (AP) — Service workers at Charlotte Douglas International Airport filled out paper ballots on a busy Friday before Thanksgiving to decide whether to go on a 24-hour strike during the holidays.

The vote is being taken by employees of ABM and Prospect Airport Services, which provide services like cleaning interiors of the planes, removing trash and escorting passengers in wheelchairs.

Charlotte Douglas International Airport said in a news release they were expecting approximately 1.02 million passengers departing between the Thursday and Monday before the holiday. The exact date of the proposed strike has not been announced.

Dorothy Griffin has been working for ABM for seven years and said she provides equipment for people to clean the cabins of planes between flights.

“We're voting on our strike because we're not treated fairly, we're not paid fairly," said Griffin. "We're not respected in our jobs. We just want higher and more wages and a little respect.”

Griffin said the workers have long complained about the working conditions, saying they don’t always have access to drinking water. Griffin said her wages are so low that she doesn’t have money to pay for repairs to her car.

“If we stop working, the airport is going to stop. The planes can’t go,” Griffin said.

ABM issued a statement saying that it would take steps to minimize disruptions from any demonstrations.

“At ABM, we appreciate the hard work our team members put in every day to support our clients and help keep spaces clean and people healthy," the company said in a statement provided to The Associated Press. "We are aware of the planned demonstration over the busy holiday travel season and are taking steps to minimize any potential service disruption.”

Suzanne Mucklow, a representative for Prospect Airport Services, said in a statement to the AP that they recognize the seriousness of the potential for a strike during the busy holiday travel season.

“Prospect Airport Services is proud to provide higher wages, experienced leadership, and comprehensive benefits to all our employees, including the dedicated team members working at Charlotte Douglas International Airport,” Mucklow said. "We prioritize consistent and transparent communication with all our employees, ensuring they receive fair compensation and robust career advancement opportunities.

Lashonda Barber, who also works for ABM as a trash truck driver, said that company's employees have been asking to be unionized and don't get paid sick or vacation time.

“This is very important and the strike vote will hopefully make a difference,” said Barber.

She said the decision to vote to strike for 24 hours was not an easy one for her financially.

“To lose a day of work, it's going to hurt us in the long run,” Barber said.

Nemiah Sydney, of Atlanta, was traveling through the airport on Friday and said he supported the workers voting to strike, although he hoped it would not affect his travel plans.

“They got families they got to take care of. They gotta fight for a better wage,” Sydney said, calling them the essential workers of the airports.

Associated Press reporter Kristin M. Hall in Nashville, Tennessee contributed to this report.

