Cheapest gas stations in every state Feb. 5, 2026

Anyone who drives a car understands the sting of having to fill up their tank and pulling into the gas station, only to discover that gas prices have skyrocketed. Paying extra for gas means you have less to spend on other things, which, over time, can really put a crimp in your budget.

Cheap Insurance explored some of the reasons behind major changes in gas prices, and compiled a list of the cheapest gas stations in every state using data from Gas Buddy.

Gas prices fluctuate based on several factors, including the cost of the key ingredient, crude oil, as well as the available supply and demand for gasoline. If the price of oil rises, a major refinery goes offline, or more drivers are hitting the road, for example, then the cost will increase.

In the first half of 2022, a unique confluence of events led to a surge in gas prices. The increased demand stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and a slowdown in oil production all contributed to a national all-time high of $4.93 per gallon on average in June 2022.

Seasons also affect gas prices. Demand tends to drop in winter, but the cost also falls because gas stations switch to a different blend of gasoline that's optimal for lower temperatures—and has cheaper ingredients.

Location also matters. The South and Midwest tend to have the lowest gas prices, while the West, including Hawai'i, has the highest. Californians, in particular, pay more for gas on average than any other state. That's because of its high state excise taxes; its isolation from the country's major pipelines, which causes supply issues; and its requirements that mandate a more environmentally friendly blend of gas that costs more to produce and adds to the price per gallon.

No matter where you live, read on to see if you can get a deal on gas near you.

Alabama

#1. Grub Mart (186 N Gay St, Auburn): $2.25

#1. Shell (1714 Finley Blvd, Birmingham): $2.25

#1. Marathon (1900 Finley Blvd, Birmingham): $2.25

Alaska

#1. Costco (48 College Rd, Fairbanks): $2.95

#1. Speedway Express (99 College Rd, Fairbanks): $2.95

#3. Speedway (2110 Peger Rd, Fairbanks): $2.99

Arizona

#1. Costco (1650 E Tucson Marketplace Blvd, Tucson): $2.29

#1. Sam's Club ( 4701 N Stone Ave, Tucson): $2.29

#1. Shell (405 E Speedway Blvd, Tucson): $2.29

Arkansas

#1. Brookshire's (1310 Constitution Ave, Ashdown): $2.06

#2. Sam's Club (7700 Rogers Ave, Fort Smith): $2.11

#3. Walmart (8600 US-71 S, Fort Smith): $2.15

California

#1. Pit River Gas & Mini Mart (20258 Tamarack Ave, Burney): $3.29

#2. Quick Stop II Food Mart (952 Nord Ave, Chico): $3.39

#3. ARCO (1916 N Riverside Ave, Rialto): $3.45

Colorado

#1. Valero (11010 E 120th Ave, Henderson): $1.99

#2. Sinclair (9171 E Arapahoe Rd, Greenwood Village): $2.05

#2. Conoco (6515 S Dayton St, Greenwood Village): $2.05

Connecticut

#1. Pit Stop (458 Berlin Tpke, Berlin): $2.53

#2. BJ's (75 Spring St, Southington): $2.54

#3. BJ's (1589 Main St, Willimantic): $2.55

Delaware

#1. BP (1 JAY DR, New Castle): $2.59

#2. Costco (900 Center Blvd S, Newark): $2.63

#2. BJ's (2131 Kirkwood Hwy, Elsmere): $2.63

Florida

#1. BP (6450 HOLLYWOOD BLVD, Pembroke Pines): $1.99

#2. Marathon (302 Garrison Ave, Port St. Joe): $2.41

#3. Fla Conv (698 N Ferdon Blvd , Crestview): $2.43

Georgia

#1. Costco (100 Cobb Pkwy, Ringgold): $2.19

#2. Shell (1201 W 4th St, Adel): $2.22

#3. Marathon (16 Bracketts Way, Blairsville): $2.25

Hawaii

#1. Costco (4589 Kapolei Pkwy, Kapolei): $3.59

#1. Costco (94-1331 Ka Uka Blvd, Waipio): $3.59

#1. AAFES (500 Kolekole Ave, Schofield Barracks): $3.59

Idaho

#1. Spirit (701 E Sherman Ave, Coeur d'Alene): $2.46

#2. Maverik (6415 North Ramsey Road, Coeur d Alene): $2.48

#2. Maverik (5525 North Government Way, Coeur d'Alene): $2.48

Illinois

#1. Sam's Club (700 N 54th St, Quincy): $2.28

#2. Shell (1201 Chicago Ave, Evanston): $2.29

#3. Thorntons (15925 W 159th St, Lockport): $2.32

Indiana

#1. Mobil (615 N Washington St, Kokomo): $2.22

#2. Speedway (2668 CR-600 W, Greenfield): $2.35

#2. BJ's (14490 Lowes Wy, Carmel): $2.35

Iowa

#1. Murphy USA (906 W. Bell Ave., Knoxville): $1.97

#1. Casey's (1201 E Main St, Knoxville): $1.97

#1. Casey's (1007 N Lincoln St, Knoxville): $1.97

Kansas

#1. Sam's Club (3010 Larue St, Garden City): $1.98

#2. Walmart Neighborhood Market (2424 N Taylor Ave, Garden City): $2.03

#3. Maverik (3795 Solar Ave, Garden City): $2.04

Kentucky

#1. Sam's Club (5240 Frederica St, Owensboro): $2.18

#2. Sam's Club (140 Kohl's Dr, Nicholasville): $2.26

#3. Super USA (2300 Breckenridge St, Owensboro): $2.27

Louisiana

#1. Murphy USA (925 E. Keyser Avenue, Natchitoches): $1.79

#1. Brookshire's (5696 LA-1 Byp, Natchitoches): $1.79

#3. Exxon (10391 Airline Hwy, Baton Rouge): $2.03

Maine

#1. BJ's (110 Mount Auburn Ave , Auburn): $2.52

#2. Walmart (94 Mount Auburn Ave, Auburn): $2.54

#3. Fabian (363 Western Ave, Augusta): $2.64

Maryland

#1. Sam's Club (5702 Baltimore National Pike, Catonsville): $2.49

#2. Liberty (7588 Annapolis Rd , Landover Hills): $2.53

#2. Carroll Motor Fuels (12600 Twinbrook Pkwy, Rockville): $2.53

Massachusetts

#1. BJ's (901 Technology Center Dr, Stoughton): $2.44

#2. Cumberland Farms (1634 Tpke St, Stoughton): $2.46

#2. Prestige (1580 Tpke St , Stoughton): $2.46

Michigan

#1. CITGO (27350 Eureka Rd, Taylor): $2.15

#2. Sam's Club (1707 E Sherman Blvd, Muskegon): $2.26

#2. Quality Car Wash & Marathon (1931 E Sherman Blvd, Muskegon): $2.26

Minnesota

#1. Members Carwash and Fuel (9950 Rockford Rd Service Dr, Plymouth): $2.24

#1. Holiday (635 S Main St, Cambridge): $2.24

#1. Speedway (11027 Crystal Lake Rd, Merrifield): $2.24

Mississippi

#1. Sam's Club (715 Bonita Dr, Meridian): $2.02

#2. Murphy USA (905 Hwy 16 W., Carthage): $2.09

#2. Murphy USA (1313 Second St South, Meridian): $2.09

Missouri

#1. Bullseye (N MO-64, Pittsburg): $1.96

#2. Sam's Club (3536 Hammons Blvd, Joplin): $2.15

#3. Buc-ee's (3284 N Beaver Road, Springfield): $2.17

Montana

#1. Maverik (211 E 1st Ave, Plentywood): $2.52

#2. Costco (3220 N Reserve St, Missoula): $2.59

#2. Cenex (1803 N Merrill Ave , Glendive): $2.59

Nebraska

#1. Casey's (2640 W Norfolk Ave, Norfolk): $2.17

#1. Casey's (1020 W Benjamin Ave, Norfolk): $2.17

#1. Casey's (1001 Veterans Ave, Stanton): $2.17

Nevada

#1. Maverik (1020 North Florence Way, West Wendover): $2.15

#1. Pilot (1200 W Wendover Blvd, West Wendover): $2.15

#3. One9 Fuel Stop (791 10th St, Carlin): $2.48

New Hampshire

#1. Monster gas North (1010 US Highway 1 Byp, Portsmouth): $2.49

#1. Monster Gas South (981 US-1 BYP, Portsmouth): $2.49

#1. Monster Gas (72 Crystal Ave , Derry): $2.49

New Jersey

#1. Gas and Diesel (145 NJ-10 E, East Hanover): $2.49

#2. Conoco (1196 Anderson Ave, Fort Lee): $2.51

#3. BJS (831 NJ-10, Whippany): $2.52

New Mexico

#1. Valero (580 Unser Blvd SE, Rio Rancho): $2.09

#2. Valero (2401 Rio Rancho Dr SE, Rio Rancho): $2.13

#3. Murphy USA (2919vn White Sands Blvd, Alamogordo): $2.14

New York

#1. Two Eagles (852 Bloomingdale Rd, Basom): $2.40

#2. Jan's Smoke Shop II (383 Bloomingdale Rd, Akron): $2.41

#3. Shell (412 Fort Salonga Rd, Northport): $2.53

North Carolina

#1. Speedway (3110 Sandy Ridge Rd, Greensboro): $2.34

#1. Circle K (8400 Norcross Rd, Greensboro): $2.34

#3. Murphy USA (2391 N. Center St, Hickory): $2.35

North Dakota

#1. ARCO (3202 33rd St S, Fargo): $2.21

#2. Fleet Farm (3730 36th St S, Fargo): $2.23

#3. Flying J (3150 39th St S, Fargo): $2.24

Ohio

#1. Shell (5300 Warrensville, Maple Heights): $1.99

#2. Sam's Club (1150 Greely Chapel, Lima): $2.19

#2. Gold Star Gas (701 W North St, Lima): $2.19

Oklahoma

#1. Walmart (4900 S Sooner Rd, Oklahoma City): $1.95

#2. Murphy Express (5655 S.E. 15th St, Midwest City): $1.96

#2. Casey's (9001 Se 29th St, Midwest City): $1.96

Oregon

#1. Town Pump (330 Ivy St, Junction City): $2.69

#1. Mobil (1225 Ivy St, Junction City): $2.69

#3. Mobil (1115 OR-99 N, Cottage Grove): $2.79

Pennsylvania

#1. Pit Stop (2311 Darby Rd, Havertown): $2.55

#2. Costco (6717 Carlisle Pike, Mechanicsburg): $2.61

#2. USA GAS (998 Carlisle St, Hanover): $2.61

Rhode Island

#1. BJ's (1450 Hartford Ave, Johnston): $2.51

#2. Roadrunner (2862 Hartford Ave, Johnston): $2.53

#3. Mutual (296 Armistice Blvd, Pawtucket): $2.62

South Carolina

#1. Exxon (3370 US-601 N, Pageland): $2.18

#2. Crossroads Express (13829 SC-101 S, Gray Court): $2.19

#3. Dodge's Store (1801 Old Edisto Dr, Orangeburg): $2.22

South Dakota

#1. Goode To Go (1301 River Dr, North Sioux City): $2.20

#2. Costco (3700 S Grange Ave, Sioux Falls): $2.26

#2. Sam's Club (3205 S Louise Ave, Sioux Falls): $2.26

Tennessee

#1. Murphy USA (145 Walton Dr, Waverly): $2.09

#2. Murphy Express (310 Winfield-Dunn Pkwy., Sevierville): $2.15

#2. Walmart (1185 Dolly Parton Pkwy, Sevierville): $2.15

Texas

#1. Fresh by Brookshires (3121 N Eastman Rd, Longview): $1.91

#1. Sam's Club (3310 N 4th St, Longview): $1.91

#3. Murphy USA (301 E. Loop 281, Longview): $1.94

Utah

#1. Sam's Club (1055 W Hill Field Rd, Layton): $2.27

#2. Costco (573 W 100 N, West Bountiful): $2.29

#3. Costco (5201 S Intermountain Dr, Murray): $2.35

Vermont

#1. Shell (129 Main St, Ludlow): $2.59

#2. CITGO (510 South St, Bennington): $2.63

#3. Cumberland Farms (111 Northside Dr, Bennington): $2.68

Virginia

#1. Liberty (1039 Millwood Pike, Winchester): $2.34

#1. Mobil (1026 Millwood Pike, Winchester): $2.34

#3. Patriot Fuels (3952 US-23 N, Gate City): $2.39

Washington

#1. Costco (301 5th St, Clarkston): $2.69

#2. Wheelers Smoke N Gas (7453 Sunnyside Mabton Hwy, Mabton): $2.85

#3. Wheeler's Kountry Korner (2421 W Wapato Rd, Wapato): $2.93

West Virginia

#1. Sam's Club (1100 Grand Central Ave, Vienna): $2.24

#2. Walmart (2900 Pike St, Parkersburg): $2.32

#3. Speedway (2893 Pike St, Parkersburg ): $2.33

Wisconsin

#1. Costco (W162N9235 Pershing Ave, Menomonee Falls): $2.18

#1. Costco (443 Pewaukee Rd, Pewaukee): $2.18

#1. Sam's Club (8050 N 124th St, Milwaukee): $2.18

Wyoming

#1. Maverik (59 Uinta Drive, Green River): $2.18

#2. Sinclair (818 S 3rd St, Laramie): $2.19

#2. Tumbleweed Express (4700 Bluebird Ln, Laramie): $2.19

