0 Chicago to Pittsburgh in a half hour? Hyperloop firm sees future here

The mind-bending possibility of riding a floating pod from Chicago to Pittsburgh in a half hour is a step closer to reality.

Hyperloop One, a company dedicated to building a state-of-the-art mass transit system using tubes and magnetic levitation, announced Thursday the 10 route proposals it chose from hundreds of applicants, and Pittsburgh is the endpoint of one of them.

TRENDING NOW:

“The winning teams of the Hyperloop One Global Challenge represent the best innovation and creativity from government agencies, engineering firms, academics, infrastructure experts and more,” said co-founder Josh Giegel.

The 488-mile route leads from Chicago to Pittsburgh via Columbus, Ohio, and has been dubbed the “Midwest Connect.” It’s joined by teams from the U.S., India, United Kingdom, Mexico and Canada.

"Chicago, Columbus and Pittsburgh are increasingly on the cutting edge of transportation innovation,” said Pittsburgh Mayor Bill Peduto. “We're looking forward to working with our partners in the Midwest to explore the potential of this transformational technology."

In a hyperloop, passengers and cargo are loaded into a pod, which begins accelerating gradually through a low-pressure tube. The pod then hovers above the track via magnetic levitation and moves at airplane speeds because of minimal drag.

"I think it's feasible," said Cliff Milliones of Oakland. "When we were kids, we watched 'The Jetsons,' things like that. 'Star Trek.' All these things are coming to be."

One Pittsburgh resident was cautiously interested in the proposal.

"I don't know. I don't know," said Peggy Cofield of Oakland. "Yeah, it would be like a Kennywood ride."

The company demonstrated a Hyperloop test this summer in which a pod hit nearly 200 mph on a track about a third of a mile long. In theory, pods could hit 760 mph. The company’s goal is to have three fully operational systems by 2021.

“We look forward to working closely with all the winners, their partners and local authorities to examine the feasibility and scope of these routes and, ultimately, build the first Hyperloop routes around the world,” Giegel said.

Roman Zanotelli of Spring Hill said the technology has to make people comfortable.

"If it's not safe, how many people really want to ride it?" he said. "I personally would love to give it a try."

© 2019 Cox Media Group.