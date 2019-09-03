  • Child's body found in closet, mother said she died from eating chemicals

    HOUSTON, Texas - Houston police said a mother hid her 5-year-old child's body in a closet for almost a week.

    Police were called to her apartment complex Monday after family members came to the home in search of the little girl.

    When they asked about an odor in the apartment, police said the mother confessed that it was from her child's body, which was hidden in a closet. 

    The mother told police the girl died on Aug. 27 from ingesting chemicals. 

    Police are investigating to determine exactly what happened.
     

     

