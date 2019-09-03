Child's body found in closet, mother said she died from eating chemicals

HOUSTON, Texas - Houston police said a mother hid her 5-year-old child's body in a closet for almost a week.
Police were called to her apartment complex Monday after family members came to the home in search of the little girl.
TRENDING NOW:
- AMBER ALERT: Woman charged, family asking for public to help search for abducted toddler
- Group armed with gun demands chicken sandwiches from Houston Popeyes
- Hurricane Dorian: Storm remains stationary over Bahamas, may soon head northwest
- VIDEO: AMBER ALERT: Search underway in Westmoreland Co. for abducted toddler
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
When they asked about an odor in the apartment, police said the mother confessed that it was from her child's body, which was hidden in a closet.
The mother told police the girl died on Aug. 27 from ingesting chemicals.
Police are investigating to determine exactly what happened.
CNN/KTRK
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}