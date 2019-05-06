0 Chinese family claims they paid $6.5 million to get daughter into Stanford

One family is now admitting to paying $6.5 million to get their daughter into college. It's part of the same admissions scam that ensnared Lori Loughlin and Felicity Huffman, but this family says they are victims who thought the process was legitimate.

It's the largest amount of money anyone paid to admitted college scam mastermind Rick Singer, according to federal authorities.

Zhao Tao is a Chinese pharmaceutical billionaire, and his family is now saying they are victims of the scam that's resulted in 50 people already facing federal charges. In a statement from Mrs. Zhao, who doesn't give her full name, she said they hired Singer to help their daughter navigate the American college admissions process.

The family was introduced to Singer through a Morgan Stanley financial advisor from Los Angeles. According to the statement, Singer told her through his foundation the money would go toward: "Salaries of academic staff, scholarships, athletics programs and helping those students who otherwise will not be able to afford to attend Stanford."

The family handed over the hefty donation in April 2017 after their daughter got accepted to Stanford.

Two months later, their daughter, Yusi Zhao, posted a 90-minute video online encouraging students that they, too, can get into prestigious American schools. In the video, she said, "I want to tell you that I gained my admission into Stanford through my own hard effort. I would like to share my experience. For example, I wasn't doing well academically when I was in elementary school, but I now can go to Stanford after working hard."

Zhao no longer is listed as a student on a public student directory page at Stanford. The school said it never received money in that amount from a family connected to Singer, or from Singer himself.

The Zhao family is not facing any charges from U.S. prosecutors in Boston, but a source told CNN more parents could be arrested in the coming weeks.

Investigators have issued subpoenas looking for phone logs and financial records of other parents who may be ensnared in the giant college admissions web Singer admitted to creating.

Experts say more parents facing charges in the case may use a similar defense, and claim they were victims of Rick Singer.



CNN/WHDH