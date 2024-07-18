Chinese-led consortium pulls out of contract to build Cyprus' first natural gas import terminal

NICOSIA, Cyprus — (AP) — A Chinese-led consortium on Thursday pulled out of its contract with Cyprus to build the island nation’s first natural gas import terminal over what it says was the Cypriot government’s failure to pay what it owed for work completed this year.

The CPP-Metron Consortium said in a statement that the Cypriot government failed to live up to its commitments to pay up, despite promises made during a March meeting chaired by President Nikos Christodoulides.

“No contractor can be expected to work indefinitely on credit,” the consortium said. “That was not the deal CMC signed up to.”

The Cyprus government has not yet commented on the development.

Work on the 289 million euro ($319 million) terminal on the island's southern coast began in July 2020 and was scheduled to be completed two years later.

The European Union had pitched in a 101 million euro ($110 million) grant.

Billed as Cyprus’ costliest energy project, it was the crude-dependent island’s first important step to transitioning to cleaner, cheaper natural gas for energy generation. The government had said the terminal would cut power generation costs by 15%-25% and reduce Cyprus’ carbon footprint by 30%.

Cypriot officials also said it would allow for future use of natural gas from fields discovered in waters off Cyprus. ExxonMobil, Chevron, Italy's Eni and French Total are all licensed to drill for oil and gas off Cyprus' southern coastline.

The terminal features a tanker ship built in Singapore and refitted to convert liquefied natural gas back into gaseous to use in Cyprus’ main power plant. It also includes a jetty and pipelines to convey the gas to the nearby Vasilikos power plant.

But a string of delays that CPP-Metron blamed on Cyprus’ Natural Gas Infrastructure Company (ETYFA) held up completion of the work until the consortium decided to pull the plug.

The consortium consists of China Petroleum Pipeline Engineering, Metron Energy Applications, Hudong-Zhongua Shipbuilding and Wilhelmsen Ship Management.

CPP-Metron accused ETYFA of “weaponizing payments” to complete additional work outside of what was stipulated in the contract, such as a natural gas export facility which it called “unnecessary and premature” and a “product of future ambitions and speculation.”

It also accused ETYFA of throwing up obstacles to Cyprus taking delivery of the tanker ship christened ETYFA Prometheas so that it could begin earning money for the Cypriot government either as a liquefied natural gas carrier or putting it to use in another project elsewhere.

Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.