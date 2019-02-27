Chinese man builds his own Airbus jetliner

For one Chinese man, the ultimate life goal has always been owning a plane, but all the airplanes he could find were just too expensive. Zhu Yue overcame the financial burden by piecing one together on his own, bit by bit.
Zhu began working on his full-size model of the Airbus A320 model in 2016. Working with five friends, Zhu and his crew repurposed more than 80 tons of steel into the model, which he affectionately calls "Dream".
TRENDING NOW:
But even this remake didn't come cheap. It cost nearly $400,000 to build.
Zhu's "dream" won't be taking to the skies any time soon. In its current condition, the plane can't fly.
Until then, thousands of visitors are stopping by every day to check out the model airplane.
COPYRIGHT 2019 WWW.CNN.COM. TURNER BROADCASTING SYSTEM, INC. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}