0 Christian school to open in former strip club

OZAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. - A Christian school administrator in Wisconsin said this story proves that God has a sense of humor. Her school is moving into a building that used to house a strip club in Ozaukee County, even though some remnants of that adult entertainment club are still there.

"It's a story only God could write," said Kris Austin, the administator for the Ozaukee Christian School.

TRENDING NOW:

This month the school will start classes in a building that once housed the Spearmint Rhino Gentlemen's Club, about an hour northwest of Milwaukee. The stripper pole is gone, but the stage, the bar and the leopard-print rug are still in place.

"Very different use of the room. It'll be bright and cheery and a place of love and learning," Austin told WDJT.

Classes start on Sept. 16 on the other end of the building, the side that used to be a day care.

At the end of August, crews were getting the building ready for the school's 50-60 kindergarten to eighth-grade students.

"Down the hall we have what will be our fifth- and sixth-grade classroom. Everyone's hard at work," said Austin.

As the school expands, it'll continue to transform the rest of the old strip mall, including the old strip club.

"God, in His sense of humor said, 'I'm going to take that which was meant for not necessarily great purposes in the life of a family. And I'm going to instead transform it into a place of life and light and hope and joy,'" said Austin.



CNN/WDJT