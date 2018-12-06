Christmas-themed haunted house features ghoulish holiday

CINCINNATI - The Dent School House in Cincinnati is creating a haunted house fit for the holidays.
Instead of tinsel and ornaments, organizers have decked the halls with pumpkins and ghouls.
The former school is known for having the scariest haunted house in Cincinnati. Now the group hopes its Christmas Nightmare becomes a new holiday tradition.
Co-creator Bud Stross told WLWT: "There are a lot of people that are looking for something a little different. Obviously, we're not trying to impede on your classic Christmas traditions. We're trying to do just a little different twist. Hopefully, people really enjoy the show so we can keep doing this every year. Just like we do our Halloween show."
TRENDING NOW:
- Infant ibuprofen sold at Walmart, CVS, Family Dollar recalled
- National Geographic finally catches on to how cool Pittsburgh is
- Police arrest 32 as part of Mon Valley drug sweep
- VIDEO: Church's nativity scene includes baby Jesus in a cage
- DOWNLOAD the Channel 11 News app for breaking news alerts
The interactive experience gives you Christmas music, killer gingerbread and, of course, plenty of blood.
But just like the holidays, the Christmas Nightmare will only last for a short time: this weekend only.
Stross says if things go well, he will bring the spooky holiday spirit back next year.
NBC/WLWT
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}