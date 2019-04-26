CIA officially joins Instagram

The Central Intelligence Agency officially joined Instagram on Thursday.
Its handle is @CIA and its first post, "I spy with my little eye," was tongue-in-cheek.
The picture posted by the agency shows a cluttered desk filled with items specific to the agency.
For example, the picture shows a badge that appears to belong to current director Gina Haspel.
There's also a clock set to 8:46 a.m., which is when the World Trade Center's North Tower was struck on Sept. 11.
The agency already has more than 18,000 followers.
