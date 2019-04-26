  • CIA officially joins Instagram

    The Central Intelligence Agency officially joined Instagram on Thursday.

    Its handle is @CIA and its first post, "I spy with my little eye," was tongue-in-cheek.

    The picture posted by the agency shows a cluttered desk filled with items specific to the agency.

    For example, the picture shows a badge that appears to belong to current director Gina Haspel.

    There's also a clock set to 8:46 a.m., which is when the World Trade Center's North Tower was struck on Sept. 11.

    The agency already has more than 18,000 followers.
     

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

