Cincinnati police looking for man who vandalized memorial wreath

CINCINNATI - Cincinnati police are looking for a person seen on surveillance video tearing down a wreath honoring fallen Clermont County Officer Bill Brewer.
Police said the person in this video tore down the mourning wreath from the front of the Fraternal Order of Police building on Central Parkway in Over-the-Rhine.
The person in the attached photo tor down the mourning wreath honoring murdered Clermont County Deputy Brewer from the front of the FOP Building on Central Parkway in OTR. Detective Jeffrey Howell Jr. at District One (513-352-4568 would love to speak to him. pic.twitter.com/NEYiSt3ErH— Cincinnati Police Department (@CincyPD) February 4, 2019
