  Cincinnati police looking for man who vandalized memorial wreath

    CINCINNATI - Cincinnati police are looking for a person seen on surveillance video tearing down a wreath honoring fallen Clermont County Officer Bill Brewer.

    Police said the person in this video tore down the mourning wreath from the front of the Fraternal Order of Police building on Central Parkway in Over-the-Rhine.
     

     
     

