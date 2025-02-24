Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. But with home prices reaching record heights, affordability plays a huge role for buyers.
The typical home value in the United States was $356,776 in January, 2.6% higher than the year before.
High mortgage rates are also making monthly payments more expensive; as of February 20, the
sits at 6.85%.
Although home prices have inflated all across the U.S., there are some cities that command a higher price tag than others. Location, size, age, and condition are all contributing factors to home value.
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in the Bloomsburg metro area using data from Zillow. Charts show the monthly typical home value since January 2018. All 5 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.
Stacker
#5. Aristes, PA
- Typical home value: $84,188
- 1-year price change: -0.7%
- 5-year price change: -0.0%
Stacker
#4. Berwick, PA
- Typical home value: $188,926
- 1-year price change: +0.6%
- 5-year price change: +24.7%
Stacker
#3. Bloomsburg, PA
- Typical home value: $235,025
- 1-year price change: -0.4%
- 5-year price change: +19.8%
Stacker
#2. Danville, PA
- Typical home value: $251,157
- 1-year price change: +2.4%
- 5-year price change: +24.0%
Stacker
#1. Stillwater, PA
- Typical home value: $253,248
- 1-year price change: -1.7%
- 5-year price change: +22.2%
