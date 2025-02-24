Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. But with home prices reaching record heights, affordability plays a huge role for buyers.

The typical home value in the United States was $356,776 in January, 2.6% higher than the year before.

High mortgage rates are also making monthly payments more expensive; as of February 20, the

sits at 6.85%.

Although home prices have inflated all across the U.S., there are some cities that command a higher price tag than others. Location, size, age, and condition are all contributing factors to home value.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in the Bloomsburg metro area using data from Zillow. Charts show the monthly typical home value since January 2018. All 5 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.

#5. Aristes, PA

- Typical home value: $84,188

- 1-year price change: -0.7%

- 5-year price change: -0.0%

#4. Berwick, PA

- Typical home value: $188,926

- 1-year price change: +0.6%

- 5-year price change: +24.7%

#3. Bloomsburg, PA

- Typical home value: $235,025

- 1-year price change: -0.4%

- 5-year price change: +19.8%

#2. Danville, PA

- Typical home value: $251,157

- 1-year price change: +2.4%

- 5-year price change: +24.0%

#1. Stillwater, PA

- Typical home value: $253,248

- 1-year price change: -1.7%

- 5-year price change: +22.2%

