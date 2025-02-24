Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. But with home prices reaching record heights, affordability plays a huge role for buyers.
The typical home value in the United States was $356,776 in January, 2.6% higher than the year before.
High mortgage rates are also making monthly payments more expensive; as of February 20, the
sits at 6.85%.
Although home prices have inflated all across the U.S., there are some cities that command a higher price tag than others. Location, size, age, and condition are all contributing factors to home value.
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in the Chambersburg metro area using data from Zillow. Charts show the monthly typical home value since January 2018. All 6 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.
You may also like: Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Chambersburg by diners
Stacker
#6. Mont Alto, PA
- Typical home value: $216,540
- 1-year price change: +3.5%
- 5-year price change: +44.7%
Stacker
#5. Waynesboro, PA
- Typical home value: $256,851
- 1-year price change: +3.1%
- 5-year price change: +40.8%
Stacker
#4. Fayetteville, PA
- Typical home value: $266,626
- 1-year price change: +4.1%
- 5-year price change: +50.3%
Stacker
#3. Chambersburg, PA
- Typical home value: $268,735
- 1-year price change: +3.8%
- 5-year price change: +42.8%
Stacker
#2. Mercersburg, PA
- Typical home value: $271,629
- 1-year price change: +3.2%
- 5-year price change: +41.4%
You may also like: Chambersburg 7-day weather forecast
Stacker
#1. Greencastle, PA
- Typical home value: $299,268
- 1-year price change: +3.0%
- 5-year price change: +36.5%