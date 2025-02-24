Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. But with home prices reaching record heights, affordability plays a huge role for buyers.
The typical home value in the United States was $356,776 in January, 2.6% higher than the year before.
High mortgage rates are also making monthly payments more expensive; as of February 20, the
sits at 6.85%.
Although home prices have inflated all across the U.S., there are some cities that command a higher price tag than others. Location, size, age, and condition are all contributing factors to home value.
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in the Johnstown metro area using data from Zillow. Charts show the monthly typical home value since January 2018. All 8 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.
You may also like: Johnstown 7-day weather forecast
Stacker
#8. Nanty Glo, PA
- Typical home value: $71,507
- 1-year price change: -6.0%
- 5-year price change: +6.1%
Stacker
#7. Northern Cambria, PA
- Typical home value: $79,891
- 1-year price change: -7.2%
- 5-year price change: -21.9%
Stacker
#6. Johnstown, PA
- Typical home value: $102,400
- 1-year price change: +3.4%
- 5-year price change: +16.5%
Stacker
#5. Patton, PA
- Typical home value: $111,287
- 1-year price change: -15.2%
- 5-year price change: -19.9%
Stacker
#4. Hastings, PA
- Typical home value: $116,825
- 1-year price change: -4.6%
- 5-year price change: -15.1%
You may also like: Most expensive homes for sale in Johnstown
Stacker
#3. Lilly, PA
- Typical home value: $129,130
- 1-year price change: -7.9%
- 5-year price change: data not available
Stacker
#2. Ashville, PA
- Typical home value: $153,648
- 1-year price change: +8.9%
- 5-year price change: +18.5%
Stacker
#1. Ebensburg, PA
- Typical home value: $191,209
- 1-year price change: +1.8%
- 5-year price change: +2.6%