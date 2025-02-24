Purchasing a home is one of the most important investments there is. More than a place to live, homeownership is an asset with the potential to tremendously rise in value. But with home prices reaching record heights, affordability plays a huge role for buyers.

The typical home value in the United States was $356,776 in January, 2.6% higher than the year before.

High mortgage rates are also making monthly payments more expensive; as of February 20, the

sits at 6.85%.

Although home prices have inflated all across the U.S., there are some cities that command a higher price tag than others. Location, size, age, and condition are all contributing factors to home value.

Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in the Johnstown metro area using data from Zillow. Charts show the monthly typical home value since January 2018. All 8 cities and towns with data available were included in the list.

You may also like: Johnstown 7-day weather forecast

Stacker

#8. Nanty Glo, PA

- Typical home value: $71,507

- 1-year price change: -6.0%

- 5-year price change: +6.1%

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#7. Northern Cambria, PA

- Typical home value: $79,891

- 1-year price change: -7.2%

- 5-year price change: -21.9%

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#6. Johnstown, PA

- Typical home value: $102,400

- 1-year price change: +3.4%

- 5-year price change: +16.5%

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#5. Patton, PA

- Typical home value: $111,287

- 1-year price change: -15.2%

- 5-year price change: -19.9%

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#4. Hastings, PA

- Typical home value: $116,825

- 1-year price change: -4.6%

- 5-year price change: -15.1%

You may also like: Most expensive homes for sale in Johnstown

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#3. Lilly, PA

- Typical home value: $129,130

- 1-year price change: -7.9%

- 5-year price change: data not available

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#2. Ashville, PA

- Typical home value: $153,648

- 1-year price change: +8.9%

- 5-year price change: +18.5%

(Stacker/Stacker)

Stacker

#1. Ebensburg, PA

- Typical home value: $191,209

- 1-year price change: +1.8%

- 5-year price change: +2.6%